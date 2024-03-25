TPD: One person dead after Monday night shooting in Tallahassee

One person is dead after a shooting in Tallahassee.

It happened outside of a home on Peachtree Drive.

Police say this is an active homicide investigation

TPD NEWS RELEASE:

The Tallahassee Police Department is currently conducting a homicide investigation following a shooting that occurred outside of a residence

in the 2600 block of Peachtree Drive just after 5:30 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered an adult male victim deceased.

This remains an open and active investigation and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Detectives ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident, but did not speak with an officer on scene, to please call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.