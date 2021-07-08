Watch
Tiffany Haddish, Snoop Dogg join this year's 'Shark Week'

Posted at 3:45 PM, Jul 08, 2021
(WTXL) — You can take a bite out of Shark Week but there'll be leftovers.

Discovery Channel is planning a new record of 45 hours of programming on TV and streaming on discovery+ July 11-18.

Celebrities involved include Tiffany Haddish, Brad Paisley, William Shatner, Eric Bana, Snoop Dogg, Eli Roth, Robert Irwin, Ian Ziering, Tara Reid and Noah Schnapp from the sci-fi series “Stranger Things.”

The week's offerings include documentaries, many specials and even a reality series.

One unprecedented feat is when a scientist performs an ultrasound on a wild tiger shark.

This is Shark Week's 33rd year.

