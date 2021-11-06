Watch
Recount underway in South Florida for US House seat

Marta Lavandier/AP
Broward County Canvassing board chairman Judge Deborah Carpenter-Toye, Joe Scott, right, Broward Supervisor of Elections and Michael Udine, Broward County Vice-Mayor, inspect a ballot, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Lauderhill, Fla. A recount was underway in a tight Democratic primary race for the South Florida U.S. House seat held by the late Alcee Hastings. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Posted at 11:05 PM, Nov 05, 2021
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A recount was underway in a tight Democratic primary race for the South Florida U.S. House seat of the late Alcee Hastings.

Election officials in Palm Beach and Broward counties were required by law to conduct a recount after unofficial results from this week’s election showed just a handful of votes separating Dale Holness and Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick. Holness, a Broward County commissioner, and Cherfilus-McCormick, a health care company CEO, had beat out nine other Democrats seeking to win the seat. Turnout was about 16%. Hastings was first elected in 1992. 

