Recount underway in South Florida for US House seat

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A recount was underway in a tight Democratic primary race for the South Florida U.S. House seat of the late Alcee Hastings.

Election officials in Palm Beach and Broward counties were required by law to conduct a recount after unofficial results from this week’s election showed just a handful of votes separating Dale Holness and Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick. Holness, a Broward County commissioner, and Cherfilus-McCormick, a health care company CEO, had beat out nine other Democrats seeking to win the seat. Turnout was about 16%. Hastings was first elected in 1992.