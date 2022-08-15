Watch Now
NewsPolitics

Actions

Nikki Fried campaigns for Florida governor in Tallahassee Sunday

Democratic candidate visited church, held rally
Nikki Fried
Wilfredo Lee/AP
FILE - Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried speaks during an interview, Thursday, April 21, 2022, at the Phillip & Patricia Frost Museum of Science in Miami. Florida's Democratic gubernatorial candidates, Fried and U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, are set to hold their first and only debate before the August primary election. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
Nikki Fried
Posted at 6:34 AM, Aug 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-15 06:46:57-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Nicole “Nikki” Fried’s campaign for governor made a stop in Leon County Sunday.

Fried is a Democratic Party candidate for governor against U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist of Florida's 13th congressional district in the party’s gubernatorial primary.

Fried, who is currently Florida’s Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, campaigned in Tallahassee with a stop at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.

Fried concluded campaigning in the capital city with a rally that addressed abortion rights for women.

Florida’s in-person early voting period for its Aug. 23 primary is underway.

The in-person early voting period is from Aug. 13 through Aug 20.

The winner of the Democratic primary for governor will face incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, in the general election set for Tuesday, Nov. 8.

DeSantis did not face a primary opponent and advanced to the general election.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming