Nikki Fried campaigns for Florida governor in Tallahassee Sunday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Nicole “Nikki” Fried’s campaign for governor made a stop in Leon County Sunday.

Fried is a Democratic Party candidate for governor against U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist of Florida's 13th congressional district in the party’s gubernatorial primary.

Fried, who is currently Florida’s Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, campaigned in Tallahassee with a stop at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.

Thank you to Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Tallahassee for the incredible service today.



Together we're going to create a Florida that works for all people. pic.twitter.com/SorndrF8Sj — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) August 14, 2022

Fried concluded campaigning in the capital city with a rally that addressed abortion rights for women.

Roe the Vote Rally in Tallahassee! https://t.co/aS0o7qKfmo — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) August 14, 2022

Florida’s in-person early voting period for its Aug. 23 primary is underway.

The in-person early voting period is from Aug. 13 through Aug 20.

The winner of the Democratic primary for governor will face incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, in the general election set for Tuesday, Nov. 8.

DeSantis did not face a primary opponent and advanced to the general election.