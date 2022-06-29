Lafayette County to stage universal primary for county commission seat

MAYO, Fla. (WTXL) — The Lafayette County Supervisor of Elections Office announced Wednesday that one of its local races for a county commission seat will be a universal primary.

The Lafayette County Commission District 2 Republican primary election Aug. 23 is between Mason E. Byrd and Henry McCray.

According to the county’s supervisor of elections, the universal primary allows all eligible voters, regardless of party affiliation, to vote in the primary.

The winner of the primary does not have opposition from another political party in the general election in November.

The other local race announced Tuesday is the non-partisan School Board District 3 election between incumbent Marion McCray, Scott Jackson and Mary Anne Koon McCray.

All voters who are eligible may vote in the school board election Aug. 23.

As of Wednesday, the Lafayette County Supervisor of Elections Office notes 1,028 active Democratic, 3,076 active Republican and 381 active no-party affiliation voters are registered in the county.