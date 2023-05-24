Watch Now
Associated Press: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launches 2024 presidential campaign to challenge Trump

Ron DeSantis
John Raoux/AP
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Feb. 24, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. DeSantis has filed a declaration of candidacy for president, entering the 2024 race as Donald Trump's top GOP rival (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
Ron DeSantis
Posted at 2:55 PM, May 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-24 15:42:07-04

MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has entered the 2024 presidential race.

He’s stepping into a crowded Republican primary contest that will test his national appeal as a cultural conservative stalwart and the party’s willingness to move on from former President Donald Trump.

DeSantis revealed his decision in a Federal Election Commission filing before a planned online conversation with Twitter CEO Elon Musk.

It marks a new chapter in DeSantis’ rise from congressman to two-term governor to a leading figure in the nation’s bitter fights over race, gender, abortion, and other divisive issues.

Questions loom about his readiness for the national stage. But DeSantis is seen as Trump’s strongest Republican rival.

