Candidate pleads guilty in alleged Florida vote scam

Piper Blackburn/AP
Voting stations are set up for the primary election at the Kentucky Exposition Center, Monday, June 22, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. With one polling place designated for Louisville on Tuesday, voters who didn’t cast mail-in ballots could potentially face long lines in Kentucky’s unprecedented primary election. (AP Photo/Piper Blackburn)
Posted at 3:36 PM, Aug 24, 2021
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WTXL) — A sham candidate for the Florida Legislature pleaded guilty to being part of a vote siphoning scheme in last year’s election.

Alex Rodríguez agreed Tuesday to testify against former Sen. Frank Artiles after pleading guilty in Miami-Dade County to accepting illegal campaign donations and lying on campaign documents.

He will receive three years probation. He had faced a possible 20-year prison sentence.

Prosecutors say Artiles secretly gave more than $44,000 to Rodríguez so that he could run as an independent in the 2020 election to confuse voters and siphon ballots from the then-Democratic incumbent, Sen. Jose Javier Rodríguez. Artiles has pleaded not guilty.

