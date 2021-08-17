Police investigation shuts down Colquitt County School, GBI involved

(MOUTLRIE, GA) —

Update 8:39 a.m. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirms they are assisting the Moultrie Police in a death investigation outside on the school property. Nelly Miles, GBI Spokesperson tells us an Agent and Crime Scene Specialist are on the way to the scene.

A school in Colquitt County is closed today while the Moultrie Police Department investigates a non-school related incident.

As of 8:21 a.m. ABC 27 has confirmed that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has now taken over the case.

The School District posted the message alerting parents and students on it's Facebook pages around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. According to the message, any updates will be communicated through the district's Remind, local media and social media.

ABC 27 has left messages with district leaders to learn more on what is being investigated.

C.A. Gray Junior High School is expected to reopen on Wednesday, August 18.

This is a developing story; stay connected to ABC 27 as more information becomes available.

