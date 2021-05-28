Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

USPS announces stamp, postal rate increases this summer as part of DeJoy's 10-year plan

items.[0].image.alt
Tom Williams/AP
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testifies during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on the Postal Service on Capitol Hill, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Washington. (Tom Williams/Pool via AP)
Louis DeJoy
Posted at 4:39 PM, May 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-28 16:43:16-04

The United States Postal Service on Friday announced they are moving forward with postal rate changes later this summer, sending the price of a first-class stamp from 55 cents to 58 cents.

The increases are part of “Delivering for America,” Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s 10-year plan to get the struggling agency on a path of “financial sustainability and service excellence.” The USPS has projected liabilities of $160 billion over the next decade.

The USPS said they filed notice Friday with the Postal Regulatory Commission requesting the price changes take effect Aug. 29. Scroll down for a look at which rates are changing.

In addition to financial struggles, DeJoy has been called before Congress to explain extremely late deliveries, removing mail-sorting equipment from branches, and difficulty keeping up with increased volume during the pandemic, notably during the election season when many states saw increases in voting by mail.

In addition to rate changes, DeJoy's 10-year plan includes longer delivery windows, shorter post office hours, and fewer staff members. According to the Washington Post, the agency sent out “reduction in force,” or layoff, notices to hundreds of management-level employees Friday morning.

"In the past 10 years, mail volume has declined by 46 billion pieces, or 28 percent, and is continuing to decline," the USPS stated in a press release. "Over the same period, First-Class Mail volume has dropped 32 percent, and single piece First-Class Mail volume — including letters bearing postage stamps — has declined 47 percent."

Current PricesPlanned Prices
Letters (1 oz.)55 cents58 cents
Letters additional ounce(s)20 cents20 cents (unchanged)
Letters (metered 1 oz.)51 cents53 cents
Domestic Postcards36 cents40 cents

Flats (1 oz.)

Outbound International Letters(1 oz.)

$1.00

$1.20

$1.16

$1.30

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project