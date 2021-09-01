US Navy helicopter crashes off San Diego coast, 5 missing

SAN DIEGO — Search and rescue operations are underway after a U.S. Navy helicopter crashed off the coast of San Diego Tuesday afternoon.

According to the officials, the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. local time Tuesday, roughly 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego.

The MH-60S helicopter “embarked aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) crashed into the sea while conducting routine flight operations.”

The search and rescue operations involve the Coast Guard and Navy.

The Navy said that one person had been rescued and that the operation is ongoing.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, five people are still missing.

This story was originally published by Zac Self on Scripps station KGTV in San Diego.