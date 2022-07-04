Uneasy US tries to fete a July 4 marred by parade shooting

Independence Day celebrations in the United States were rattled by reports of a shooting that left at least six people dead at a parade in a Chicago suburb.

The shooting further rocked a nation already awash in turmoil over high court rulings on abortion and guns as well as hearings on the Jan. 6 insurrection. Police also say 19 people were hospitalized after the shooting in Highland Park. Authorities asked residents to shelter in place while they search for the suspect.

Hundreds of parade-goers fled the parade route, leaving behind chairs, baby strollers and blankets. News of yet another mass shooting came as the nation tried to find cause to celebrate its founding and the bonds that still hold it together.

For many cities, 2022 marks the first time in three years that Fourth of July celebrations are being held due to COVID-19. Now, many Chicago-area suburbs are canceling activities as police look for the gunman responsible for Monday's massacre.

Meanwhile, a number of holiday activities in northeast Ohio were canceled this weekend as the community the death of Jayland Walker. Walker was shot and killed last week by officers from Akron Police.

The agency released body camera footage on Sunday and confirmed that Walker was unarmed at the time of death. Massive protests and unrest ensued, forcing the city's mayor to issue a curfew.

And out west, a number of cities have canceled firework shows due to an ongoing drought making it unsafe for fireworks to launch.