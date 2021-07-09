Teen in Houston dies following road rage shooting

A teenager in Houston is dead after being shot in the head after leaving an Astros baseball game in what police say was a road rage incident.

Police said David Castro, 17, died on Thursday, CNN reported.

According to the Associated Press, Castro and his family were leaving the game Tuesday when his father exchanged hand gestures with the driver of a white Buick sedan.

"The two drivers exchanged hand gestures, and the suspect followed the victim's vehicle onto the East Freeway and then on to McCarty Street," Houston police said in a news release. "There, the suspect fired several shots at the father's truck, striking one of the male passengers at least one time."

David was one of two passengers in the vehicle, which his father drove.

According to the AP, Castro was struck in the head.

Police describe the car as a white Buick sedan with a sunroof. They released surveillance pictures of the alleged vehicle on Wednesday.

Castro had been on life support at a local hospital following the shooting, the AP reported.