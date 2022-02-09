Social media influencer faces lawsuit for not delivering on expensive fitness and nutrition plans

DALLAS — Texas’ Attorney General is suing a social media influencer who marketed fitness and nutrition plans on her platforms.

Brittany Dawn Davis has close to one million followers on TikTok, half a million on Instagram and 250,000 on her YouTube channel.

She now faces a Deceptive Trade Practices Act lawsuit.

Ken Paxton’s office alleges that Davis sold personal coaching but never delivered.

Complaints with the AG’s office began in 2019.

The price of Davis’ plans varied between $92 to $300, plus a shipping fee, even though the plans were emailed.

According to the lawsuit, she never gave customers individual feedback or had regular check-ins with them.

The Dallas-based influencer apologized in 2019 in a YouTube video, saying she wasn’t ready to handle the growth of her business and promised customers refunds.

However, the lawsuit said Davis only offered partial refunds.

The suit also accuses Davis of misrepresenting her experience and training to give health and fitness advice to customers with eating disorders.

The AG’s office is seeking between $250,000 and $1 million in penalties and court fees.