Republican senators want tv rating system that warns of LGBTQ content

A group of Republican senators is calling for a tv rating system that warns parents about LGBTQ content on children’s tv shows.

Senators Mike Braun (R-IN), Roger Marshall (R-KS), Mike Lee (R-UT), Kevin Cramer (R-ND) and Steve Daines (R-MT) signed a two-page letter written to the chairman of the TV Parental Guidelines Monitoring Board.

The TV Parental Guidelines were created in 1996. TV ratings, including TV-G, TV-PG and TV-MA, are typically shown on the upper left corner of the screen when a tv show begins.

In the letter, senators wrote, “In recent years, concerning topics of a sexual nature have become aggressively politicized and promoted in children’s programming, including irreversible and harmful experimental treatments for mental disorders like gender dysphoria.”

They go on to say, “To this end, we strongly urge you to update the TV Parental Guidelines and ensure they are up-to-date on best practices that help inform parents on this disturbing content.”

The senators asked the board to respond to their request by May 18.

The letter comes after Florida passed its so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law, which bans teachers from teaching about sexual orientation or gender identity in elementary schools.