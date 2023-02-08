Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Reports: Twitter went down for less than 2 hours, told users there was a daily limit

Twitter
Richard Drew/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday Nov. 6, 2013, file photo, the Twitter logo appears on an updated phone post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Twitter
Posted at 6:33 PM, Feb 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-08 18:33:00-05

Reports surfaced later on Wednesday after users noticed that Twitter had gone down for about 90 minutes.

Users reported that they were notified they had hit their daily limit for posts. It wasn't clear if the issue was caused by a bug or a policy update from the social platform.

The platform's live updates were not working for over an hour, but CNBC reported that the feature started working after 6 p.m. Eastern.

Users reported receiving messages that said, "You are over the daily limit for sending Tweets."

Some users said they were able to post by using the schedule tweets feature on the website.

Twitter hadn't formally announced any updates to how many posts they would allow per day. The company did not immediately issue any response to the reported problems.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming