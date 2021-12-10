Rapper 'Slim 400' killed in California

Rapper "Slim 400" was shot and killed in Inglewood, California Wednesday night, multiple news outlets reported.

According to ABC News, officers were patrolling the neighborhood when they heard gunshots and found "Slim 400," whose real name is Vincent Cohran, on the ground.

Lifesaving measures were reportedly taken, but the rapper was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

No arrests have been made in connection to the rapper's death.

"Slim 400" had previously escaped death. He publicly detailed being shot in 2019.

Cohran was born into a military family that was stationed in Germany. He moved to Compton, California when he was a child.

He was 33 years old.