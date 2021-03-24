Prince Harry joins mental health coaching tech startup as chief impact officer

Prince Harry has joined the corporate world as the new Chief Impact Officer for employee coaching and mental health firm BetterUp Inc.

Financial terms of his employment were undisclosed.

BetterUp, based in San Francisco, works with employees from companies including Mars, AB InBev and LinkedIn on coaching and mental health services.

BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux said the Duke of Sussex is a good fit for the company because of “his model of inspiration and impact through action.”

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have been working on detangling their lives from the British royal family and are living in California.

During an interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year, the couple discussed being financially cut-off from the royal family when they stepped back from their official duties with the family.

The couple also talked about the mental health toll being part of the royal family had taken on both of them.

Prince Harry's position at BetterUp will reportedly allow him to have input into product strategy decisions and charitable contributions, as well as be able to publicly advocate on topics related to mental health.