Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Prince Andrew settles lawsuit filed by Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre

items.[0].image.alt
Sang Tan/AP
Britain's Prince Andrew leaves King Edward VII hospital in London after visiting his father Prince Philip who is admitted for a bladder infection, Wednesday, June 6, 2012. (AP Photo/Sang Tan)
Prince Andrew royal
Posted at 11:22 AM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 11:32:55-05

Prince Andrew, the son of Queen Elizabeth II, has settled a lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre that alleges he sexually abused her in a sex ring operated by Jeffrey Epstein.

The terms of the settlement were not immediately available.

Giuffre filed the lawsuit against Andrew last August. In the suit, she alleged that she was coerced in the sex acts with the prince by Epstein and his longtime associate, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Andrew has continuously denied the claims in the lawsuit.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming