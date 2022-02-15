Prince Andrew settles lawsuit filed by Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre

Prince Andrew, the son of Queen Elizabeth II, has settled a lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre that alleges he sexually abused her in a sex ring operated by Jeffrey Epstein.

The terms of the settlement were not immediately available.

Giuffre filed the lawsuit against Andrew last August. In the suit, she alleged that she was coerced in the sex acts with the prince by Epstein and his longtime associate, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Andrew has continuously denied the claims in the lawsuit.

This story is breaking and will be updated.