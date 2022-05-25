Biden to make Texas trip 'in the coming days' to meet with families after deadly elementary school shooting

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he and first lady Jill Biden will be traveling to Texas in the coming days to "hopefully bring some little comfort to the community" after a mass shooting at an elementary school in the city of Uvalde left 19 children and two adults dead.

Biden said of himself and the first lady, "Jill and I will be traveling to Texas in the coming days to meet with the families, and let them know that we have a sense of their pain, and hopefully bring some little comfort to the community in shock and grief and in trauma."

The president said, "As a nation, I think we all must be there for them."

Biden made the remarks during an executive order signing ceremony that marked the two-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death. Biden signed an executive order on Wednesday meant to “advance effective, accountable policing and criminal justice practices that will build public trust and strengthen public safety.”