Police: California burglar returns to crime scene after leaving keys there

This Monday, July 25, 2022, image taken from a surveillance video posted on YouTube and provided by the San Rafael Police Department shows a subject who forced entry into the corporate office of Johnny Doughnuts in San Rafael. The burglar had to double back to the scene of the crime, the corporate office of a the San Francisco Bay Area doughnut company – this week because he forgot his keys. Police are asking for the public's help in identification.
Posted at 1:30 PM, Jul 27, 2022
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. — Authorities in California are seeking help from the public to identify a man captured on surveillance video burglarizing the corporate offices of a doughnut company.

But the story doesn't stop there.

The San Rafael Police Department told the Associated Press that the burglar had to return to the crime scene because he had left his keys at the building.

The department posted a surveillance video on their Facebook page of a man forcing his way into Johnny Donuts' corporate office on Monday around 8 p.m.

Police told the AP the man got away with a bank bag with an unknown amount of cash.

According to the news outlet, the man also took the keys to a bakery vehicle but didn't take the vehicle.

