Planet Fitness offering high school students free gym membership this summer

Planet Fitness is offering high schoolers between the ages of 14 to 19 to work out for free at any of its 2,200 Planet Fitness locations beginning May 16.

The initiative, known as the High School Summer Pass, was created to motivate high schoolers to make fitness a priority.

High schoolers can use the gym for free up until Aug. 31.

High schoolers can visit PlanetFitness.com/SummerPass to pre-register and get a reminder to formally sign up when the program officially kicks off on Monday, May 16.

“As the leader in fitness, we believe we have a responsibility to provide a welcoming, safe, and Judgement Free environment for high school students to improve their physical and mental wellness," Chief Executive Officer at Planet Fitness Chris Rondeau said. “Our study found that nearly all (92 percent) high school students agreed that when they are regularly physically active, they feel much better mentally. Fitness is about feeling good, too, and our hope is that High School Summer Pass empowers teens to create life-long workout habits to help them succeed in every aspect of their lives.”

All participants who sign up are automatically entered into the Planet Fitness High School Summer Pass Sweepstakes, which will give one student in each state the chance to win a $500 scholarship.

One lucky winner will win the grand prize of a $5,000 scholarship at the end of the summer.

The scholarships can be used for academic or athletic activities or programs.

Anyone under 18 must register with a parent or guardian online or in-person.

This story was first reported by WXYZ in Detroit, Michigan.