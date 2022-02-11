Photos: Beijing Olympic athletes in skeleton event show off creative helmet designs

As Olympic athletes competing in skeleton have to keep their heads down, a way to keep creativity, interest and fun high has been with creative helmet designs.

Some, like Ander Mirambell of Spain, slid down the ice with a laser-inspired helmet design. Mirambell competed in a skeleton run in Beijing on Thursday.

Pavel Golovkin/AP Ander Mirambell, of Spain, slides during men's skeleton run 1 at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

Christopher Grotheer of Germany slid during the competition on Thursday in Beijing with an orange and white version of the German coat of arms on his helmet.

Pavel Golovkin/AP Christopher Grotheer, of Germany, slides during men's skeleton run 2 at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

Katie Uhlaender of the United States took her own patriotic approach with portions of the American flag flying on her helmet with a bald eagle design as she slid down the ice during the women's skeleton run 2 on Friday.

Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Katie Uhlaender, of United States, slides during the women's skeleton run 2 at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

Nicole Silveira of Brazil joined in with the bird theme, this time with a more colorful tropical type from her home country, seen here as she finished the women's skeleton run 2 on Friday in the Yanqing area of Beijing.