Pets being rescued in Hurricane Ian's aftermatch

Pets being rescued in Hurricane Ian's aftermath

Posted at 12:51 PM, Sep 30, 2022
As hundreds of people are being rescued across Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, pets are not being forgotten.

The U.S. Coast Guard documented a rescue of two people and three cats. They were stranded around Sanibel, Florida, on Thursday.

Sanibel is one of the hardest-hit areas. It's connected to the mainland by a causeway, which was destroyed.

Pets are among the top priority in other parts of the state. In Orange County, officials guided people and their pets through floodwaters.

Prior to the storm, Florida Urgent Rescue said it evacuated 49 cats and dogs from rural Florida shelters. The goal was to make room for stray animals as a result of the storm.

