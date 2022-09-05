Obama, Adele, Eminem score Emmy wins

Former President Barack Obama is an Emmy winner.

Obama won in the "Best Narrator" category of the Creative Arts Emmys. The former president narrated the Netflix documentary series, “Our Great National Parks.”

Obama is reportedly the second president to win an Emmy.

Other notable winners from the night included Adele, Eminem, and the late Chadwick Boseman.

Adele earned an Emmy for her CBS special, "Adele: One Night Only."

Eminem earned his award for being part of the Super Bowl halftime performance, which won in the "Outstanding Variety Special" category.

Adele and Eminem are now a Tony Award away from achieving EGOT status. They've both won an Emmy, an Oscar and Grammys.

Boseman, who has also been honored with an Oscar, was posthumously awarded the Emmy for "Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance."

He played T’Challa in the animated series “What If…?”