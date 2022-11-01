Watch Now
No one wins Monday's $1 billion Powerball, jackpot grows even larger Wednesday

Charlie Neibergall/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Posted at 7:19 AM, Nov 01, 2022
Wednesday's Powerball jackpot will grow to $1.2 billion after no one hit all six numbers on Monday's drawing worth $1 billion. It is just the second time Powerball has topped $1 billion.

The numbers for Monday's drawing were 13-19-36-39-59 and a Powerball of 13.

The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 292 million. There have been four winning Powerball tickets sold in 2022

The Powerball jackpot has grown since a winning ticket was sold on Aug. 3.

Powerball also has prizes of $4 up to $2 million. The odds of winning a smaller prize are about 1 in 25. There were nearly 5.4 million winning tickets of smaller prizes on Monday. Among the smaller prizes, 13 tickets on Monday hit all five white balls, which pays out at least $1 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states and Washington, D.C. Wednesday's jackpot is the largest Powerball has had since three winning tickets split a top prize of $1.586 billion in January 2016.

Monday's drawing will also mark the fourth largest in U.S. history. In addition to a previous Powerball jackpot, three prior Mega Millions jackpots have topped $1 billion, including one in July 2022.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

