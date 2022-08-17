Watch Now
NASA rolls massive moon rocket to launching pad

NASA Artemis Rocket Test
Aubrey Gemignani/AP
Invited guests and NASA employees take photos as NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is rolled out of High Bay 3 of the Vehicle Assembly Building for the first time, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Thursday, March 17, 2022. Ahead of NASA's Artemis I flight test, the fully stacked and integrated SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft will undergo a wet dress rehearsal at Launch Complex 39B to verify systems and practice countdown procedures for the first launch. (Aubrey Gemignani/NASA via AP)
NASA Artemis Rocket Test
At a speed of 1 mph, NASA dragged its Artemis I rocket to the launching pad at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

On Aug. 29, NASA will send the rocket toward the moon.

Ahead of the launch, the rocket arrived at the launching pad early Wednesday morning. From now through Aug. 29, officials will prepare the rocket’s launch systems.

After blasting off to the moon, the rocket is expected to return back to Earth.

NASA’s goal is to return humans to the moon by 2025. The agency also hopes to use the moon program to prepare humans for flight to Mars.

