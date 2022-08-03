Michigan GOP Rep. Meijer, who voted to impeach Trump, loses

NEW YORK (AP) — Michigan Republican Rep. Peter Meijer lost Tuesday to primary challenger John Gibbs, who was backed by former President Donald Trump.

“A Constitutional Republic like ours requires leaders who are willing to take on the big challenges, to find common ground when possible, and to put their love of country before partisan advantage," Meijer said in a statement. “Though this was not the outcome we hoped for, I will continue to do everything possible to move the Republican Party, West Michigan, and our country in a positive direction.”

Gibbs, an election denier, contended Meijer is not a true Republican because he voted to impeach Trump, and chastised Meijer for supporting bipartisan gun control legislation that President Joe Biden signed into law in June.

Democrats were criticized for meddling in the race. According to CNN, they dumped more than $300,000 in ads to prop up Gibbs, who they believe will be easier to beat in November. Meijer and some fellow Democrats criticized the move, saying they shouldn't be helping election deniers win when they are claiming to be the pro-democracy party.

Gibbs will face Democrat Hillary Scholten in November in the state’s Democratic-leaning 3rd Congressional District.