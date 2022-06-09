Maryland governor: Potentially 3 killed in shooting in Smithsburg

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said that there were "potentially" three people killed in a shooting in Smithsburg.

According to CNN and WRC-TV, the NBC affiliate in Washington, D.C., the shooting occurred at a manufacturing facility, which is about 70 miles northwest of Baltimore.

Hogan said police responded to the shooting and pursued the suspect.

"The suspect fired and shot a state trooper in the shoulder," Hogan said.

The trooper returned fire, according to Hogan.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office did not say whether the shooter was killed in the encounter. However, the agency said the suspect is "no longer a threat to the community."

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced they are assisting with the response.