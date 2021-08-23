Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Man falls to his death during concert at New York Mets' stadium

items.[0].image.alt
Frank Franklin II/ASSOCIATED PRESS
xxx at Citi Field Thursday, March 26, 2009 in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Citi Field New York Mets
Posted at 11:06 AM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 11:06:05-04

A man fell to his death Friday during a concert at New York's Citi Field, the home of the New York Mets, according to reports from the New York Daily News, The New York Post and CNN.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. during a performance of Dead & Company. The Post reports that the man fell between "30 and 50 feet" before landing on concrete.

"Upon arrival, officers observed EMS personnel attending to a 46-year-old male who was suffering from injuries consistent with a fall from an elevated position," Detective Sophia Mason, a spokeswoman for the NYPD, told CNN in a statement.

After EMS arrived on the scene, the man was transported to Queen's New York-Presbyterian Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man's identity has not been released, though the Post and the Daily News report he was in his 40s.

"We are aware of a tragic incident which sadly resulted in a fatality last night," New York Mets spokesperson Harold Kaufman told CNN. "Our deepest and heartfelt condolences go out to the attendee's loved ones."

Dead & Company, an offshoot of the legendary rock band Grateful Dead, includes three original group members and guitarist John Mayer and other musicians. The group recently made headlines by requiring proof of vaccination to attend shows.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming