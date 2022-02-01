Jury questioning paused in trial of officer involved in Breonna Taylor's death

LOUISVILLE, KY — The questioning of potential jurors in the case involving Breonna Taylor is delayed.

Former Kentucky police officer Brett Hankison is charged with wanton endangerment for allegedly firing wildly into the apartments of Taylor’s neighbors.

Jefferson Circuit Judge Ann Bailey Smith said that Hankison had to have unexpected minor surgery.

She noted that Hankison has the right to observe the jury selection process and that questioning will now begin on Thursday, but it’s not guaranteed that he will be available then.

Taylor was killed in a botched raid in 2020.

Hankison has pleaded not guilty to three counts of wanton endangerment.

His trial was originally scheduled to begin in August of last year but was delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Attorneys will try to sort through a total of 250 potential jurors to find 12, plus alternates.

If convicted, Hankison could face up to five years in prison.