Judge nixes challenge to ban on Florida school mask mandates

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The state of Florida’s ban on coronavirus mask mandates in schools will stay in effect.

A judge on Friday dismissed a case from several school districts challenging the rule. Administrative Judge Brian A. Newman rejected the case from Miami-Dade, Leon, Duval, Orange, Broward, and Alachua counties.

It found the administration of Gov. Ron DeSantis was within its authority to impose the rule.

The ruling comes as part of a quarrel between the districts and the state that has resulted in docked school board salaries and the withholding of district funding.

It also has brought the ire of the U.S. Department of Education.