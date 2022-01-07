Watch
Judge dismisses groping case against former NY Gov. Cuomo

Hans Pennink/AP
FILE - Exterior view of the Albany City Court after a criminal complaint was filed charging former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo with a misdemeanor sex offense of alleged forcible touching of a former executive assistant, Oct. 29, 2021, in Albany, N.Y. Cuomo will be required to appear virtually for a court session Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, as a judge considers a prosecutor's request to dismiss a fondling case against the former New York governor.(AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)
Posted at 1:57 PM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 14:13:48-05

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A judge has dismissed the only criminal charge filed against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in connection with the sexual harassment allegations that drove him from office.

The expected procedural move had been requested by prosecutors and came as they, Cuomo and his lawyers made a virtual appearance Friday before a judge in Albany City Court.

Cuomo didn't speak during the brief hearing.

He was briefly visible on the videoconference, wearing a black mask.

Cuomo had denied the allegation that he groped an aide in 2020.

The Albany district attorney had said he found the aide credible but believed he couldn't prove her allegations in court.

The judge's decision comes three days after Albany County DA David Soares decided to drop the charge after his office "concluded that we cannot meet our burden at trial."

Cuomo was charged after a criminal complaint was filed by the Albany County sheriff on Oct. 28.

Cuomo resigned from office in August after the state attorney general released a report that found he sexually harassed multiple women.

