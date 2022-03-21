Judge denies racehorse trainer Bob Baffert's bid for stay of suspension

LEXINGTON, KY. (LEX18) — A Kentucky district court judge has denied trainer Bob Baffert's injunction to stay a 90-day suspension by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission (KHRC).

Franklin Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wingate denied Baffert's stay in Monday's ruling, but he did grant Baffert the right to file an amended complaint against the KHRC.

The trainer was suspended after his colt, Medina Spirit, tested positive for the banned substance betamethasone following his 2021 Kentucky Derby win. Medina Spirit was stripped of the title last month, following a ruling by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission. Mandaloun is now recognized as the 2021 Derby winner.

Baffert was suspended for 90 days from any Kentucky race track starting March 8 through June 5, 2022. In Monday's ruling, the judge agreed to delay the start of the suspension to April 4.

His attorneys argued Baffert's suspension would cause irreparable harm, stating it would "end Bob Baffert as we know him."

In his opinion, Wingate disagreed, adding Baffert's track record would speak for itself and any economic harm would not be irreparable under Kentucky law.

"Any potential harm to reputation is not worthy of injunctive relief," said Wingate.

