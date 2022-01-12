Jan. 6 committee issues subpoenas for Trump Jr. advisers, Trump speechwriter

The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attacks announced a new round of subpoenas on Tuesday.

The committee issued subpoenas for Andy Surabian, Arthur Schwartz and Ross Worthington.

"We have reason to believe the individuals we’ve subpoenaed today have relevant information and we expect them to join the more than 340 individuals who have spoken with the Select Committee as we push ahead to investigate this attack on our democracy and ensure nothing like this ever happens again,” said committee chairman Bennie G. Thompson.

The committee says Surabian and Schwartz were strategists for Donald Trump, Jr. and were communicating with people about the Jan. 6 rally that proceeded the riots at the Capitol.

Worthington reportedly helped draft Trump's speech for the rally. In the speech, the then-president told attendees to "fight much harder." He also encouraged them to march to the Capitol, falsely claiming he would be there with them.

In addition to wanting to hear from Surabian, Schwartz and Worthington, the committee also reportedly wants to speak with Rudy Giuliani, who worked as Trump's personal lawyer.

It's unclear whether Giuliani will be subpoenaed. Thompson told CNN that they are "working through the process."

Giuliani was one of the main players in the former president's attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election, fueling lies about mass voter fraud.