Indiana judge blocks state's new abortion law

An Indiana judge sided with abortion advocates and blocked the state's new near-total abortion ban.

The new abortion law went into effect on Sept. 15. It prevents women from having an abortion except in instances of rape and incest before 10 weeks post-fertilization or in which the mother's life is threatened.

The plaintiffs claim the law violates a patient's constitutional rights. They also claim the law puts doctors at risk because they can't determine when the exception permits abortions.

Judge Kelsey B. Hanlon granted a preliminary injunction while the case is argued before the court.

When the law passed on Aug. 5, Indiana became the first state to pass new abortion restrictions following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.