Human foot inside a shoe found floating in Yellowstone National Park hot spring

Diane Renkin/AP
In this photo provided by the National Park Service is the Abyss Pool hot spring in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park, Wy., in June 2015. Park officials are investigating after part of a foot, in a shoe, was found floating in the hot spring on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (Diane Renkin/National Park Service via AP)
Posted at 6:50 PM, Aug 18, 2022
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo.  — A Yellowstone National Park employee made a grisly discovery in one of the hot springs earlier this week.

In a statement, the park's public information officer Morgan Warthin said on Tuesday that the employee found the foot inside a shoe floating in the Abyss Pool, located near the West Thumb Geyser Basin, NBC News reported.

The hot spring is one of the deepest in the park, with a depth of more than 50 feet, and can reach temperatures of approximately 140 degrees Fahrenheit, CBS affiliate KTVQ reported.

After the gruesome discovery, the Associated Press reported that that park section was temporarily closed.

It has since reopened, the news outlets reported.

Warthin told CBS affiliate KTVQ that an investigation is ongoing.

The news outlets reported that no further details were made available as of Thursday afternoon.

