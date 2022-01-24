Homicide investigation underway after 6 victims found dead at Milwaukee home

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Medical Examiner's Office says six people were found dead at a residence Sunday afternoon.

Police were initially called to the area around 3:45 p.m. for a welfare check when they entered a residence and found four men and one woman dead.

On Monday, the body of a man was recovered from the home, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a tweet.

Police said the crime is being investigated as a homicide.

Online data filed by the ME shows three of the male victims' ages are 43, 31, and 42.

The motive, and person or people responsible, is still unknown.

Neighbors, friends, and relatives of the victims stood outside the crime scene in shock Sunday night.

A team from Milwaukee's office of violence prevention showed up to help try and support the community through another horrific crime.

The director of that office shared her utter frustration.

"This is ridiculous, and I'm sorry I don't know what better word to say. The community is tired. We are tired of seeing people's lives snuffed out too soon," said Director Arnitta Holliman.

While there is no suspect in custody for this crime, police say there is no information to suggest a threat to the community.

They're hoping anyone with any information on this comes forward.

Autopsies are scheduled for Monday.

“It is important not to feel numbed by the ongoing violence in our community," Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said in a statement. "A horrible crime has again occurred.”

The ME says they investigated a total of eight homicides this weekend, bringing the total number of homicides in the county so far this year to 21.

That's compared to nine homicides at this time last year, the ME says.

“The recent acts of violence are a stark reminder of the work that still remains to address the root causes of violent crime in our city,” said Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell R. Lucas in the statement. “I am committed to working to find solutions to help build a strong and safe Milwaukee County.”

