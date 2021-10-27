Watch
Halloween candy: See what candy is your state's favorite

Peter Prengaman/AP
A skeleton with a candy bowl is seen outside of a house in Phoenix on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Peter Prengaman)
With Halloween just days away, everyone is gearing up for witches, goblins, and candy!

If you've ever wondered what candy in your state is the most popular, the people over at Candy Store can help you with that.

They broke down 14 years' worth of data to put together a map that shows what candy is prevalent in each state.

In most states, chocolate is the big winner, with Reese's Cups being the big winner. Skittles was No. 2, and M&M's rounded out the No. 3 spot.

Candy sales should surge this year, with the National Retail Federation projecting candy sales to hit $3 billion this year.

