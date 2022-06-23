Good dog! Westminster dog show gets set to pick a winner

The top dog will soon get crowned at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

Winston faces Belle the English setter, River the German shepherd, Trumpet the bloodhound, Hollywood the Maltese, Striker the Samoyed, and one other finalist that will be chosen on Wednesday evening.

Westminster is often described as the Super Bowl of U.S. dog shows, and Winston the French bulldog aims to make it so for co-owner Morgan Fox, a defensive lineman who was just signed by the Los Angeles Chargers and has played for the Los Angeles Rams and the Carolina Panthers.

Fox said he was “ecstatic” when Winston made the finals.

“He’s basically a superstar,” Fox said by phone Wednesday.