Georgia deputy suspended over Facebook comment about Arbery

items.[0].image.alt
Sarah Blake/AP
FILE - A painted mural of Ahmaud Arbery is displayed on May 17, 2020, in Brunswick, Ga., where the 25-year-old man was shot and killed in February. Arbery was shot and killed by two men who told police they thought he was a burglar. (AP Photo/Sarah Blake Morgan, file)
Georgia Shooting Arbery Profile
Posted at 6:00 PM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 18:01:19-05

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff’s deputy has been suspended and faces being fired over comments posted on social media after a judge sentenced three white men to life imprisonment in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.

Reacting to a story on Facebook, Deputy Paul Urhahn reportedly wrote, “That criminal Arbery still got the death penalty though.”

The comment was later deleted.

But screenshots were shared with news outlets and the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, which investigated and subsequently suspended Urhahn.

A letter posted on the Houston County Sheriff’s Office's Facebook page says the deputy was suspended for "conduct unbecoming an officer," which destroys "public respect for employees and confidence in the department."

Urhahn has until Jan. 20 to appeal or he will be terminated, the letter states.

