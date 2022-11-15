Federal authorities say they seized 28 pounds of cocaine hidden in wheelchair at JFK Airport

Nearly half a million dollars worth of cocaine was found inside a wheelchair at John F. Kennedy International Airport, authorities said.

According to U. S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), officers decided to interview a woman who was in the wheelchair after noticing the wheels were not moving.

An x-ray f the wheelchair led officers to investigate the wheels, where they say approximately 28 pounds of cocaine was discovered.

"This translates to approximately 75,000 doses (100-200 mg.), a lethal dose of cocaine is roughly one to three grams, so the amount seized by CBP and kept out of our neighborhoods amounts to roughly 6,000 lethal doses," CPB said in a press release.

The woman, who arrived on a flight from the Dominican Republic, was arrested.

“CBP stands steadfast and determined in working with our partners to identify the trans-national criminal networks responsible for importing these deadly drugs into our neighborhoods,” said Francis J. Russo, Director of CBP’s New York Field Operations.

The woman now faces federal narcotics smuggling charges.

