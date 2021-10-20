FDA OKs mixing COVID vaccines; backs Moderna, J&J boosters

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators are extending COVID-19 boosters to Americans who got the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

They also said Wednesday anyone eligible for an extra dose can get a brand different from the one they received initially.

Those eligible currently include anyone 65 and older, adults at risk of severe COVID-19 and those who live or work in an area that puts them at higher risk of contracting the virus.

The Food and Drug Administration announcement marks a big step toward expanding the U.S. booster campaign, which began with extra doses of the Pfizer vaccine last month. But it’s not the last word.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will consult an expert panel later this week before finalizing official recommendations for boosters