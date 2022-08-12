Dallas salon shooting suspect indicted on hate crime charges

DALLAS — A Texas man accused of injuring three people in a shooting at a hair salon in Dallas’ Koreatown in May was indicted earlier this week on hate crime charges.

The Dallas County District Attorney announced Tuesday that a grand jury returned a seven-count indictment charging Jeremy Smith with seven counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon as a hate crime.

"A Dallas County Grand Jury has returned multiple indictments on Jeremy Smith, 37, charged in connection to shootings allegedly motivated by bias or prejudice against Asian Americans – thus classified under Texas law as a hate crime," District Attorney John Creuzot said in a statement.

The grand jury met on Aug. 4, the district attorney's office said in a statement.

Smith is accused of shooting inside the Hair World Salon on May 11, firing allegedly 13 times, hitting three people, according to the statement.

According to the district attorney, Smith allegedly selected the victims "because of his bias or prejudice against Asian Americans."

The district attorney said Dallas Police arrested Smith on May 16.

According to the statement, Smith remains in the Lew Sterrett Justice Center on a $700,000 bond.