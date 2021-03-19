Current aide accuses Gov. Cuomo of sexual harassment

A current aide to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has accused him of sexual harassment.

The aide, Alyssa McGrath, told the New York Times that while interacting with Cuomo, he would "ogle her body, remark on her looks, and make suggestive comments to her and another executive aide."

McGrath joins several other women who have accused the governor of making them feel uncomfortable, touching them inappropriately, or making unwanted advances toward them.

Last week, New York Attorney General Letitia James appointed two attorneys to investigate Cuomo’s conduct.

Cuomo stated that he would “fully cooperate” with the state attorney general’s investigation into sexual harassment allegations.

Cuomo added that he has no plans to resign as governor, despite pressure mounting for him to do so.