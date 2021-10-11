Fauci says it is safe to go trick-or-treating this year, 'particularly if you're vaccinated'

One of America's top health officials says it's safe for children to trick or treat this Halloween season.

After COVID-19 scuttled the time-honored tradition for millions of children across the country in 2020, Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN Sunday that he thought it was safe for children to resume trick-or-treating later this month.

"I think that particularly if you're vaccinated, but you can get out there. You're outdoors for the most part — at least when my children were out there doing trick-or-treating — and enjoy it," Fauci said.

Fauci noted that with COVID-19 vaccines widely available, the risk to children was minimal. He added that any adults who have not yet gotten a shot should consider doing so in order to help keep communities safe.

"Particularly if you're vaccinated. If you're not vaccinated, again, think about it, that you'll add an extra degree of protection to yourself and your children and your family and your community," Fauci said. "So, it's a good time to reflect on why it's important to get vaccinated, but go out there and enjoy Halloween as well as the other holidays that will be coming up."

In 2020, with vaccines not yet available and cases starting to rise, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classified traditional trick-or-treating as a "high-risk activity." The CDC urged communities to either cancel large-scale events or make modifications, such as one-way lines with mask requirements and social distancing.

Late last month, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said that while it was safe for trick-or-treating to return in 2021, parents should continue to take precautions.

"I wouldn't necessarily go to a crowded Halloween party, but I think that we should be able to let our kids go trick-or-treating in small groups," Walensky said, according to CNBC. "I hope that we can do that this year."

Fauci told CNN that the return of trick-or-treating marked a landmark in the continued recovery from the pandemic.

"I mean, this is a time that children love; it's a very important part of the year for children," Fauci said. "I know my children enjoyed it."