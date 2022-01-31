Watch
Chicago synagogue, Jewish school vandalized over the weekend

Authorities in Illinois are investigating after a synagogue, and a Jewish school were vandalized in Chicago over the weekend.

According to the Associated Press, someone spray-painted swastika images and antisemitic graffiti on the side of the FREE Synagogue and Hanna Sacks Bais Yaakov High School on Sunday.

The news outlet reported that the windows of a Chicago bakery and a Kosher food store were broken on Saturday.

On Twitter, the Anti-Defamation League Midwest said they were "alarmed by a string of incidents against the Jewish community in Chicago this weekend."

