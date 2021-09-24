Chauvin appeals his conviction in George Floyd's death

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin plans to appeal his murder conviction in the death of George Floyd.

According to CBS News, Chauvin filed the appeal on Thursday in the Minnesota Court of Appeals.

The Associated Press reported that Chauvin raised 14 issues in his appeal, including Judge Peter Cahill's handling of not changing the trial venue, the court denying a request to sequester the jury, and denying his request to postpone the trial.

Chauvin was sentenced in June to 22 1/2 years in prison after being found guilty in April of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death in 2020.

Floyd's death sparked nationwide protests after a video showed the former Minneapolis police officer kneeling on Floyd's neck with him pleading, “I can’t breathe.”