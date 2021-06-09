Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Chad Daybell to be arraigned on murder charges Wednesday in deaths of Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow

items.[0].image.alt
JOHN ROARK /AP
FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2020, file photo, Chad Daybell listens during his preliminary hearing in St. Anthony, Idaho. Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell were each indicted by a grand jury Monday, May 24, 2021, on charges of conspiracy, murder and grand theft in connection with the deaths of Lori Daybell's two youngest children, 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. Chad Daybell was also charged with one count of murder in connection with the death of his late wife, Tammy Daybell, just weeks before Lori and Chad married. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, Pool, File)
Chad Daybell
Posted at 11:43 AM, Jun 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-09 11:43:34-04

A man whose missing adoptive children were found dead on his property last year will be arraigned Wednesday on murder charges in connection with their death.

Chad Daybell, who along with his wife, Lori Vallow Daybell, is accused of murdering 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, will be arraigned in an Idaho court on Wednesday. During Wednesday's court appearance, Daybell is expected to enter a plea.

In addition to murder, Daybell also faces charges of insurance fraud.

JJ and Tylee were reported missing in Idaho in the fall of 2019, shortly after Daybell married Lori Vallow Daybell. The children were reported missing by JJ's grandparents.

While authorities searched for the children, the Daybells traveled to Hawaii. Vallow Daybell was arrested there in February 2020 and charged with the desertion of her children.

In June 2020, police executed a search warrant at Daybell's home, where they discovered the remains of JJ and Tylee buried on the property. Daybell was arrested and charged with destruction of evidence.

It wasn't until last month that the Daybells were charged with murder in connection with the deaths of their children.

Earlier this month, a psychologist ruled that Lori Vallow Daybell was not competent to stand trial. A judge has put a stay on the trial but has not yet legally declared her unfit to stand trial.

A hearing in Vallow Daybell's case is scheduled to take place on June 16.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project