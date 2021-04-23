Caitlyn Jenner announces she's running for governor of California

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Caitlyn Jenner announced Friday that she’s officially running for California governor.

In a press release, the reality TV personality and Olympic gold medalist said she filed paperwork Friday and a formal announcement will follow in the coming weeks.

In her statement, the longtime Republican criticized the state’s leadership, which is made up of mostly Democrats.

“California has been my home for nearly 50 years. I came here because I knew that anyone, regardless of their background or station in life, could turn their dreams into reality,” wrote the 71-year-old. “But for the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people. Sacramento needs an honest leader with a clear vision.”

Jenner is joining a list of GOP hopefuls that are hoping to take on current Gov. Gavin Newsom in a likely recall election this year. Election officials are reviewing petition signatures required to qualify the recall for the ballot.

“As Californians, we face a now-or-never opportunity to fundamentally fix or state before it’s too late,” wrote Jenner. “Taking on entrenched Sacramento politicians and the special interest that fund them requires a fighter who isn’t afraid to do what is right. I am a proven winner and the only outside who can put an end to Gavin Newsom’s disastrous time as governor.”

Since coming out as a transgender woman in 2015, Jenner has done work as an activist for the community. Her coming out was documented on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” as well as on her own show, “I Am Cait.”

“I have been a compassionate disrupter throughout my life, from representing the United States and winning a gold medal at the Olympics to helping advance the movement for equality.”

Jenner wrote that she’ll meet with Californians in the next few weeks to hear their voices.