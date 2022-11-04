Broadway star and her sister to run NYC Marathon, raise awareness for Cancer Support Community

NEW YORK CITY - This "Mermaid" is trying to find her land legs now.

Sierra Boggess, who originated the role of Ariel in Broadway's "The Little Mermaid," plans to run the TCS New York City Marathon this weekend to raise money and awareness for the nonprofit, Cancer Support Community.

She will be running along with her sister, Allegra. Not only that, Allegra, too, works in music as an educator and orchestra director.

Over the last year, they have continually returned to Colorado to train on the mountains they grew up loving, but since this is their first marathon, they know this will be a challenge.

"Just getting to do this as sisters is one of the coolest things. We're both really excited and terrified at the same time," Sierra said. "But we got this game plan, and to take on something like running the New York City Marathon for a cause like cancer support community ... it just really feels amazing."

The race will take place on Sunday. For more information on Cancer Support Community, you can head here.

This article was written by Danny New for KMGH.